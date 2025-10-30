What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
The Oklahoma City Thunder aim to remain unbeaten as they play host to the Washington Wizards. The OKC Thunder are still short handed in this contest but are finally in the midst of a home stand with this game marking the second of three straight inside the Paycom Center before a West Coast swing.
Washington heads into this game with just a 1-3 record but the on-court production of this young core has left the Wizards fan base pleased as they attempt to strike the balance of positive developmental minutes mixed with losses to retain their first-round pick.
Here is what to watch for in this matchup.
What to Watch For
The Oklahoma City Thunder rank dead last in the NBA from beyond the arc. This is a team of streaky shooters and with OKC tabbing sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as questionable, if he is able to get back into the lineup, can the Thunder break out of this blistering cold stretch from beyond the arc?
Can Ajay Mitchell continue his hot streak? Both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams remain out in this contest, each of them two of the team's top three scorers. Oklahoma City has leaned on Mitchell to pick up the scoring slack, and he has delivered. Mitchell has scored in double figures in all five contests for the Thunder this season.
How does Alex Sarr fair against Isaiah Hartenstein? The young big man has gotten off to a nice start this season and now runs up against a big bodied seven-footer, who wins this matchup more often?
Can the Thunder push the pace against the Wizards? Oklahoma City ranks in the bottom ten in the league in pace, a strange sight five games into the season. Head Coach Mark Daigneault has discussed needing to play faster and Washington plays with the fourth fastest pace in the league. If there was ever a game and matchup to get right in this department it is Thursday inside the Paycom Center.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 30
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (5-0) vs. Washington Wizards (1-3)
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: FanDuel Sports OK
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder get their first dose of back-to-back off days before resuming their season on Sunday inside the Paycom Center against the New Orleans Pelicans in an afternoon tip against the Bourboun Street Ballers with tip-off set for 2:30 PM CT.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.