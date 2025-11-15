What to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

It has been a great start to the season for the OKC Thunder, at 12-1 they are on a better pace than even last year's 68 win club that started the year 11-2. After already playing three of the team's 13 back to back sets, two double overtime contests, playing a league high 13 games to date and wins over the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angels Lakers, the road gets easier for Oklahoma City to close out the month of November.

Following two straight off days on Thursday and Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder now jet over to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Buzz City Crew are on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA Cup contest on Friday in Overtime on the road.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder will still be short handed for this contest, they do have a massive rest advantage over the Hornets who are not only enduring a back-to-back but a travel road-home back-to-back after playing an overtime period.

None the less, you could hardly get a softer matchup than the 4-8 Hornets for these Oklahoma City Thunder. It comes down to taking care of buisness.

OKC will be without All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic. In addition to those four ruled out, defensive ace Lu Dort is tabbed as questionable for this contest after missing the Thunder's last five games.

These two teams are already familiar with one another after playing two exhibition tilts against one another just weeks ago with this being the first regular season game of two between the two cross-conference foes. The Oklahoma City Thunder are undefeated against the Eastern Conference, a perfect 3-0 after setting a league record a year ago for the best record in NBA history against the rival conference.

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder own the best defense in the NBA despite missing key defensive pieces all year. These Charlotte Hornets should be primed to help OKC pad their lead on the league with a massive blowout and keeping the Buzz City Crew offense silent on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Staying on the defensive side of the floor, the Hornets turn the ball over at an alarming rate, 17 times a night which puts them at No. 28 in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make their money on takeaways and getting out in transition. This should be a game where OKC needs to get out and run with easy points off giveaways.

The Thunder offense should be able to pick a part the Hornets bottom ten defensive unit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting to name his score and rest the fourth quarter for yet another game. Look for Ajay Mitchell to have a be game alongside him.

Game Information

Date: Nov. 15

Matchup: OKC Thunder (12-1) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-8)

Time: 6:00 PM CT

Location: Spectrum Center –– Charlotte, NC

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up this two game road swing on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans who currently sit at 2-10. The OKC Thunder hope to continue to dominate the rest of the league. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage all season long.