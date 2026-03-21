When Jalen Williams Could Make his Return for OKC Thunder

After dealing with an extensive list of injuries for the entirety of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder is finally getting healthy.

Isaiah Hartenstein is managing his soleus injury, but is back in the lineup. Players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and more have dealt with various injuries, but have made their returns in the home stretch of the season.

The only domino left to fall is the return of Jalen Williams, who’s yet to make his way back from a second stint of a hamstring strain.

Jalen Williams in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/CHAixiQN57 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 9, 2026

Williams has seen an up-and-down season, first missing time due to the wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason. He would miss the first 19 games of the season, finally making his return on Nov. 28. From there, he would play in 24 games straight, averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Williams outside shooting left plenty to be desired via the wrist injury, but he otherwise looked a full go.

In a bout with Miami, he would come up slow on a play, promptly exiting after just 13 minutes. He would be diagnosed with a hamstring strain, missing another 10 games. He would return for two, but left the second just 19 minutes in after bursting in the open court and against slowing due to the hamstring.

Now, Williams is amid another stretch of missed games, having played just 26 in total on the season. The Thunder have been able to maintain a hold on the NBA’s best record, though they’re obviously not at their best without the All-Star hybrid, who went for 40 points in a crucial Game 5 of last year’s Finals.

So when might he make his return to play? It should be any game now.

Williams is well past his re-evaluation date, which would’ve placed his potential first game back against Golden State on March 7. Since then he’s missed another five games, six counting Washington, while seemingly still ramping up.

Williams is on the Thunder’s road trip, meaning he could be available to play against either Philadelphia on Monday or Boston on Wednesday.

Another conservative bet could see him return when the Thunder get back from their extended road trip. They’ll face off against the Bulls on Friday, March 27, and see five-straight games at home, which could give Williams maximum rest as he works his way back into game shape.

Regardless, runway is running out for Williams to assimilate himself back into the lineup. The Thunder have just 12 games left on their season slate, and will need some time to re-configure lineups around him.

OKC suffered nearly half of their losses on the season in his stretch of games played, more-so trying to integrate him after a blistering 24-1 stretch to start the season. Despite that, OKC certainly won't be able to maximize its potential without him, needing his scoring punch and versatile defense.

OKC takes on Washington tonight at 4 p.m. CT.