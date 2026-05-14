The Thunder Are Looking To Continue Their Postseason Dominance In The Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to continue their hot streak into the next round.

OKC is currently cruising through the playoffs, as they are 8-0 to start the postseason. Now, with two series sweeps behind them, the Thunder are looking to dominate once again in round three. It’s still uncertain whether it will be the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves opposing Oklahoma City, but the defending champs have the recipe to take down both teams.

The Thunder have shown this in their most recent series against the Los Angeles Lakers, as there was never a doubt who would win the series. OKC will be looking to carry over its most dominant traits from round two and will hopefully amplify them in round three.

Here are three things OKC needs to continue in round three.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) shoots a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Three-point shooting

Oklahoma City ramped up its shooting from beyond the arc against the Lakers in the second round, and L.A. paid for it. The Thunder shot an outstanding 40.7% from deep as a team in the second round, led by the young guard, Jared McCain.

McCain led the Thunder in three pointers made in the series, as he sank 12 against the Lakers, as well as leading the team in three-point shooting percentage at 63.2%. This improved shooting from deep would continue to benefit OKC greatly, especially if its next opponent plans on guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as L.A. did.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. Constant takeaways

The Thunder have been known for their suffocating defense all season, and it got back on track in the second round. OKC boosted its steals per game back up to 11 steals per game as a team. It wasn’t just one player who led this charge, as five different Thunder players averaged more than one steal per game in this series.

Because of this, Oklahoma City averaged more than 24 points per game off turnovers, which allowed them to pull away from the Lakers in every game. These points from the Thunder’s ability to create turnovers are essential to the team’s success and must continue in the Western Conference Finals.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3. Players to know their role

The series against L.A. was an interesting one, as Gilgeous-Alexander was contained until Game 4. This allowed guys like Ajay Mitchell to have a bigger role, and in Mitchell’s case, thrive in it. This was seen in McCain as the sharpshooting sparkplug, and in Isaiah Hartenstein as the enforcer in the paint and on the glass.

A new series means roles will be switched around as the Thunder will figure out the best way to beat their opponent. The anticipated return of Jalen Williams could also shake things up, as he hasn’t been active since round one.

OKC has the talent to hang with any team in the league; now, it just needs its players to know how to use that talent in round three.