Where Has Chet Holmgren Improved the Most This Season?

Somehow, after winning an NBA championship, Oklahoma City just got better. And that can be credited to many different factors, but the main one is the same as it usually is for this organization. Internal improvement.

There are zero questions regarding a championship hangover with this team now a full month into the season. With a 21-1 record, Oklahoma City is off to a historic start, and the team’s best players seem to have gotten even better. With Jalen Williams finally back in the lineup, another leap could be on the horizon, too.

One of the most obvious leaps on the roster, individually, has been Chet Holmgren. His improvement, specifically on the offensive end, has been noticeable — and a big reason why the Thunder continued to dominate in the absence of Williams. He was obviously a cornerstone player for the Thunder during his first two seasons, but year three has been special — and efficient.

What’s the biggest reason for Holmgren’s leap? There’s probably a few. But finally enjoying extended health is the biggest one. It has allowed him to fully focus on his body and his conditioning. He’s in terrific playing shape and had a full offseason to prepare without rehabbing any injuries. His teammates are taking notice, too.

I asked Jalen Williams about where he has seen the most growth from Chet Holmgren is year.



Dub focused on the work he has put in on his body despite a very short offseason.



pic.twitter.com/0ZEBoXgKp5 — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) December 4, 2025

“Honestly I think his body,” Jalen Williams said about Holmgren’s main improvement this season. “He’s obviously way more healthy now and that’s a commitment to his body. The injury he had, having to come back as quick as he did in the playoffs — he’s actually had time to really work on his body and keep his legs.

“He just looks like he has more energy. That’s obviously a commitment and it isn’t an overnight thing. And to have a short summer and come back the way he has with his body, and again like how much energy he has, he’s able to showcase a lot more offensively. Just being able to move and do that whole thing, he looks really good right now.”

Holmgren is the Thunder’s second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and is averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game. His field goal percentage is also a career-best 56.1%, which is way up from last season’s 49%. Another clear example of his stamina increase is found in his free throw rate, which is sitting at 81.4% — the first time in his career that he has broken the 80% mark.

His defense hasn't fallen off one bit, and his offense has improved in part because he has his feet under him every game. The work that he has done on his body is paying off in a multitude of ways, and it's exactly what Oklahoma City needed.