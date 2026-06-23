OKC Thunder 2026 NBA Draft Rumors: Final Round Up

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the ability to shake up the NBA Draft. One of the biggest title contenders in the 2026-27 campaign heads into Tuesday controlling the No. 12 and No. 17 selections in the 2026 NBA Draft. Their options are plentiful, being able to trade up, trade back, or simply stay put. The rumors have been spread out in a hurry around the Bricktown Ballers. As the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft draws near, here is the latest scuttle in one place.

Final Round Up of 2026 NBA Draft Rumors for the OKC Thunder

Clutch Points reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder have real interest in Morez Johnson Jr., this is after NBA Today released a report that the Thunder were lasered into Johnson Jr. at the NBA Draft combine. Clutch Points has also linked the OKC Thunder to Tennessee swingman Nate Ament. Clutch Points was also spending time in this draft cycle linking the Thunder to Michigan big man Aday Mara in a trade-up scenario.

Marc Stein has discussed the Oklahoma City Thunder chatting with the Dallas Mavericks over a deal that would center around the Bricktown Ballers getting the No. 9 pick from Dallas in exchange for the No. 12 and no. 17 selections. The Thunder and Mavericks have done business before on Draft Day to help the Thunder secure Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has linked the Oklahoma City Thunder to Texas swingman Dailyn Swain, even putting Swain on the OKC Thunder roster via the No. 17 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the NBA Draft just moments away, the NBA Draft rumors have all been rounded up and the Thuner have been linked to nearly every prospect. The Oklahoma City Thunder have critical decisions to make both now and next week as the NBA offseason continues.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will only see its roster grow more expensive and will need to rely on the outcome of tonight's draft to help them build a sustainable roster capable of contending for the next half-decade plus. The Thunder are already viewed as one of the biggest threats for next year's title and keeping its name at the top of these lists for years to come is dependent on nailing these upcoming NBA Draft picks.

Oklahoma City has already traded away Aaron Wiggins and have looming options on Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Willaims giving the Bricktown Ballers a runway to be able to walk away from the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with two prospects if the board falls properly.