OKC Thunder Announce 2026 NBA Summer League Roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder will open up the 2026 NBA Summer League circuit on Saturday, July 4 in Salt Lake City. On Thursday, the team announced their full Summer League roster with plenty of interesting names. Some who already have NBA experience, some looking to crack into the league and of course, the Thunder's tio of rookies from the loaded 2026 NBA Draft class.

OKC Thunder 2026 NBA Summer League Roster

Jabari Abdur-Rahim, G/F, 6-foot-6

Sam Alexis, F/C, 6-foot-8

Steven Ashworth, G, 5-foot-11

Brooks Barnhizer, G/F, 6-foot-6

Buddy Boeheim, G/F, 6-foot-5

Josh Dix, G, 6-foot-5

Bryce Harris, F, 6-foot-3

Andrew Holifield, F, 6-foot-8

Nate Johnson, G, 6-foot-2

Elijah Mahi, F, 6-foot-6

Aday Mara, C, 7-foot-3

Otega Oweh, G, 6-foot-4

Anthony Pritchard, G, 6-foot-1

Payton Sandfort, G/F 6-foot-7

Bennett Stirtz, G, 6-foot-4

Bryce Thompson, G, 6-foot-4

Christoph Tilly, C, 7-foot-0

Lamar Wilkerson, G, 6-foot-4

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be coached by OKC Blue head coach Daniel Dixon in Salt Lake City, while Thunder assistant Connor Johnson will pace the sidelines in Vegas for this group.

Six members of this roster has experience in Oklahoma City's program at the G League or NBA level. Barnhizer (reported two-way), Dix (reported two-way), Oweh (projected two-way), Stirtz (first round rookie), and Mara (first round rookie) are projected to be on the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season roster to start the 2026-27 campaign. All eyes will be on the five players projected to be on OKC's roster during the Summer League period.

Summer League standouts are always fun to watch. This roster has plenty of talent on it as Bryce Thompson, Payton Sandfort, Anthony Pritchard, Buddy Boeheim and Jabari Abdur-Rahim have already produced big time G League performances and should thrive in this setting.

2026 Oklahoma City Thunder Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Saturday, July 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2 PM CT

Monday, July 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6 PM CT

Tuesday, July 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 8 PM CT

OKC Thunder 2026 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 10: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Sunday, July 12: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Tuesday, July 14: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 PM CT, ESPN

Thursday, July 16: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Thunder Summer League roster is here: pic.twitter.com/54wKAClLHN — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) July 2, 2026