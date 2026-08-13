OKC Thunder Full Schedule Announced, 30 National TV Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to roll into the 2026-27 NBA season as the schedule was announced on Thursday afternoon. The Thunder are heavily featured on the National TV slate.

OKC Thunder Full Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off the NBA season on opening night by battling the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of the seven-game Western Conference Finals series from a year ago. This also tips off the Thunder's National TV slate which spans 30 games, the second most in the league as the Knicks, Lakers, Spurs and 76ers are all tied for the most National TV nods with 34 contests being broadcast Nation-Wide.

Oklahoma City will end the first week of the regular season with a back-to-back set, the first of the team's 13 back-to-back sets. That number breaks down to five home/home back-to-backs, four road/road back-to-backs and two road/home back-to-back sets.

The Thunder play six games in the month of October, 15 games in the month of November, 13 games in December (Plus however, the NBA Cup shakes out), 16 games in the month of January, 11 contests in February, 15 tilts in March and six games in April to close the regular season.

Oklahoma City's longest road trip is a four game stint on the West Coast which includes two of the four games in Portland before heading down to L.A. to battle the Clippers and closing the road trip with the lowly Sacramento Kings.

The Thunder technically have the easiest strength of schedule which is a flawed stat anytime of year, particularly before games have been played. Especially when juding one of the best teams in the NBA that does not have to face themselves.

Despite starting the season squaring off with the Spurs, the Thunder only see its biggest rivals two other times with those final two meetings coming in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11 and March 14.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be featured on Opening night against the Spurs, Christmas Day in Minnesota against the new look Timberwolves, MLK Day against the Dallas Mavericks and twice on Rivalry week with National TV games agianst the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 28, NBC), and Denver Nuggets (Jan. 30, ABC).

Oklahoma City will announce its new local TV options at a later date. All radio broadcast of Thunder games will continue to be housed on WWLS the Sports Animal.

Full Thunder regular season schedule pic.twitter.com/3Uoh5T9yni — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 13, 2026