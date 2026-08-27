OKC Thunder Announce New TV Rights Deal, Streaming Service

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be one of the most interesting teams in the entire NBA. Attempting to climb the mountain again and win the NBA Championship as they did in 2025. Even after an offseason of changes, shipping off Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort while bringing in Bennett Stirtz, Aday Mara and Otega Oweh as they await for the debut of Thomas Sorber and full season of Nikola Topic. This is still one of the deepest teams in the entire NBA and viewed as one of –– if not the biggest –– title threats.

Not only is the National Spotlight on the Thunder, with 30 National TV games and being a popular title pick, but locally, this is the best era of Oklahoma City basketball, which is saying a lot given the organization's storied history since arriving in Bricktown in 2008.

That puts the Thunder as one of the teams everyone is buzzing around town about for this new season, hoping to wash the bitter taste left behind from Game 7 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals out.

At the end of the 2025-26 regular season, FanDuel Sports ceased to exist, which was the Thunder's previous TV partner. That left an offseason of speculating and wondering what the next destination would be for the Oklahoma City Thunder's Local TV Broadcast.

On Thursday, everyone got the answer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have inked a partnership with locally owned broadcast company Griffin Media. In addition to this partnership, the Oklahoma City Thunder have launched a streaming service, Thunder+, where local fans can subscribe and watch every non-nationally exclusive game without any blackout restrictions. This can be bought through the Thunder app or the NBA App; however, it differs from League Pass. While you can purchase your subscription through the NBA App, using your NBA ID, you will only have access to Thunder games unless you purchase League Pass separately.

The Thunder broadcast crew remains intact as Chris Fisher returns in the play-by-play role, joined by Michael Cage on color commentary, as Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson serve as the sideline reporters, with Royce Young joining Lawson during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Griffin Media will produce Pre- and Post-game shows for this season, where their collection of on-air talent will likely be featured in addition to Lawson and Young. The Thunder will produce the game broadcast as usual under this agreement.

The Thunder will show its games on KSBI and KQCW in addition to the streaming service. On cable, KSBI and KQCQ are on COX Contour Starter plan (Ch. 7 in Oklahoma City, Ch. 19 in Tulsa). Both stations are available on DirectTV and DirectTV Stream (KSBI Ch. 52, KQCW Ch. 19). YouTubeTV and Hulu users will need to purchase Thunder+ to watch every in-market locally broadcast game this season.

In addition to the streaming, cable and satellite distribution, a total of ten regular season games will be available for free over the air in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Six will air on KSBI-52 and KQCW-19, with four additional games simulcast on Griffin Stations KWTV-9 in Oklahoma City and KOTV-6 in Tulsa.

The six free over-the-air games on KSBI and KQCQ are Nov. 4 vs. Cleveland, Nov. 20 vs. New Orleans, Dec. 18 at Charlotte, Jan. 15 vs. Utah, March 10 at Toronto and March 24 at Phoenix. The KWTV and KOTV simulcasts are scheduled for Oct. 31 at Houston, Nov. 28 at Milwaukee, Jan. 18 at Dallas and April 9 vs. Golden State.

Thunder+ can be bought for $19.99 per month or $108.99 for a season pass. From Sept. 8-30, fans can get the streaming service at a discounted $99.99 for the season before the price point returns to $108.99 on Oct. 1.