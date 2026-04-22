OKC Thunder are Feeling the Pressure to win Quickly from Other Playoff Series Results

The Thunder must continue to win for this series and the next.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Suns in Game 2 of the opening round on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City currently holds a 1-0 lead over Phoenix, and is looking to make it 2-0 on its home floor.

The Thunder were always looking for another first-round sweep, but now they might have to finish this series in four games to just keep up with their second-round opponent.

If OKC makes it out of the first round like expected, then they will play the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. However, what was expected to be a battle between the four and five seeds has turned into a one-sided contest.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers took care of business for the second game in a row, and now lead the series 2-0. Of course, this doesn’t affect the Thunder in their current series, but it could affect them in the second round.

Teams are looking for any advantage that they can acquire in the playoffs, and a big one available is extra rest. Oklahoma City was able to gain extra rest last postseason, after they swept the Grizzlies, and the Nuggets' opening series went to seven games. Now, not only is Oklahoma City trying to earn its own rest, but it is trying to keep up with Los Angeles to make sure it's not at a disadvantage in round two.

There’s no doubt that the Thunder have the ability to continue their dominant play and take care of the Suns in four games; they will just have to make sure now that there are no slip-ups. This starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, even though he led Game 1 in scoring, didn’t have his best game by any means.

The newly appointed NBA Clutch Player of the Year shot just 27.8% from the field and was saved by his ability to drive and get to the foul line, making 15 free throws. He will have Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to aid him, just like in Game 1, but to ensure the Thunder’s success in this series and the next, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to play at his highest level.

Now, OKC has one goal: to win quickly. As the defending champions, everyone will give the Thunder its best game every night, and if OKC is in a situation where its opponent is more rested than it is, its opponent's best could be enough for an upset.