OKC Thunder are Looking to Continue Regular-Season Dominance

Oklahoma City is once again looking to take the league by storm in the 2026-27 season.

The Thunder are on the road to getting back to the NBA Finals after they fell short this season, losing in the conference finals. This challenge will not be easy, but Oklahoma City has shown for multiple seasons now that they have all the ability to do so.

Of course, before you can reach the end goal of the NBA Finals, you have to put yourself in a position to be there. This means succeeding in the 82-game regular season, something which the Thunder have had no problem with recently. Now, OKC must find a way to continue this dominant regular season stretch by doing exactly what they have done in the past.

Oklahoma City has grown comfortable at the top of the NBA as they have had the best record in the regular season for the past two seasons, and have had the best record in the West for the last three.

OKC started this domination in 2023-24, and honestly came out of nowhere. They had finished ninth in the regular season the year before, going only 40-42. Then, with the addition of Chet Holmgren and a big jump from Jalen Williams, OKC would end the season going 57-25, securing the first seed in the West. The Thunder would end the season with the second-best point differential per game, posting a +7.4.

This season really put the league on notice about OKC, but it didn’t even begin to show the dominance that was set to come. The 2024-25 season put the Thunder on a different level than anyone else, as they would end the season 68-14 with the best record in the entire league. The team's point differential per game showcases this dominance best, as they won games by an average of 12.8 points, the best in the league.

The Thunder didn’t slow down this season either, finishing once again with the best record in the league, as well as the largest margin of victory of 11.1. Oklahoma City’s past shows how this Thunder squad is more than capable of getting itself back to the game’s biggest stage, and they must follow the blueprint they have set down to do so.

Of course, OKC’s goal doesn’t end at the end of the regular season, but the dominance displayed in it will always be motivating to allow them to chase after yet another NBA Championship.