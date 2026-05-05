OKC Thunder Backup Big Man Could Pose Problems for Lakers Frontcourt

Oklahoma City’s second-round series is here, and one of its top bench performers could cause some problems for the opponent.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will begin their second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with Game 1 in Paycom Center. After winning the regular season series 4-0, the Thunder have the clear advantage heading into the series.

Of course, like any playoff series, there will be a plethora of factors that go into determining who will come out on top. While both teams have some star power and are also missing some due to injury, the Thunder’s depth could prove to be a determining factor.

Although Oklahoma City’s depth is no secret, it is always a bit of a question of who will shine off the bench. Considering the matchup ahead, Jaylin Williams could be one of the heroes for the Thunder against the Lakers.

Coming into this series, the Thunder already have an obvious advantage in the starting frontcourt, with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein holding down the middle to start games. While Mark Daigneault will often stagger them throughout 48 minutes and allow each to impact the game in their own way, the minutes without either often feature some impactful moments from Williams.

Williams averaged just four points and 2.8 rebounds in roughly 13 minutes a night in the first round, but Phoenix’s overall lack of size made his contributions less necessary. Although the Lakers’ big men aren’t exactly forces in the middle, JJ Redick likes to typically have one of Deandre Ayton or Jaxson Hayes on the floor.

When Holmgren and Hartenstein are both on the bench, that will give Williams a chance to shine against one of those two on the other side. Against Ayton, Williams’ size and versatility on both ends will be a strength.

Along with being able to stretch the defense and set solid screens, Williams’ size allows him to hold his own against someone like Ayton, who may be trying to get his buckets in the post. Meanwhile, Hayes relies almost entirely on his athleticism and could be at a significant basketball IQ disadvantage against Williams, who is known for being a vocal and steady presence defensively.

Add in the immediate energy boost Williams can provide, especially at home, and the Thunder should be in a position to make some noise when their backup big man gets into the game. Williams’ stints likely won’t be long, but they should certainly be impactful.