OKC Thunder Size Advantage Will be Key to Closing Out Series in Game 4

Oklahoma City is in a position to secure a first-round sweep for the third-straight season, and its size could be the deciding factor in winning Game 4.

On Saturday, the Thunder used a dominant performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to help take a 3-0 lead in Phoenix and put the Suns on the brink of elimination. After such an impressive performance from the MVP, it’s expected that the Suns will throw just about everything they have left at him to try to avoid a sweep.

While Gilgeous-Alexander should still be able to find his groove and get into a rhythm against the Suns, some more intense coverages could lead to the Thunder needing to find their main advantage elsewhere. Of course, there’s no better spot to take advantage of the matchup than inside.

With Mark Williams set to miss Game 4, the Suns will again be undersized inside, which is something the Thunder need to capitalize on. With Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach almost certain to make up the 48 minutes of center play for Phoenix, the Thunder have an opportunity to dominate the paint and the boards.

Throughout the first three games of the series, the Suns haven’t been great inside, but there also hasn’t been any real domination by the Thunder in the paint, either. In Game 3, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren combined for just 19 points and 10 rebounds.

While those numbers wouldn’t be all that concerning in a regular season, it certainly left something to be desired down low for a team missing a player as impactful as Jalen Williams. Going into Game 4, it would be a welcome sight for the Thunder if Holmgren or Hartenstein plays much more aggressively offensively and makes a larger impact on the glass.

Of course, the Thunder’s most interesting weapon in the big man rotation is Jaylin Williams, who should again be able to play a role in Oklahoma City’s success. After putting up eight points and six boards in 20 minutes on Saturday, it’s clear that the Thunder’s third big can be an X factor again on Monday night.

Ultimately, the Thunder will need to be ready for the best punch from Phoenix, especially early in the game. Closeout games are some of the toughest any team faces in the postseason, but the Thunder aren’t new to facing a team with its back against the wall and should know what to expect.

In a game where emotions are running high on the other side, Holmgren, Hartenstein and Williams could help seize control of the game throughout if they can take control of the paint.