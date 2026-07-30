OKC Thunder Can Not Rush Into 15th Man Decision

This offseason has been full of tough decisions and interesting roster moves for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team has been able to shed $240 million from its luxury tax bill by shipping Defense ace Lu Dort, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and Bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins to the Eastern Conference.

Over the weekend, the team tried to make a splash, inking Spencer Jones to a two-year $12 million offer sheet in an attempt to lure him away from the rival Nuggets. Jones is a 6-foot-7 wing that can defend across the board and at a high level, with visions of how he would naturally improve flanked by high-end defenders in Bricktown going through everyone's mind at the time of the signing. On top of fitting a position of need, addressing the size concerns on the wing and fitting like a glove to the Thunder's defensive scheme, Jones was poised to be a massive addition to the team's offense.

A year ago, Jones shot 42% on catch and shoot chances, 66% at the rim, dominated in transition, and poured in a jaw-dropping 69% from beyond the arc in the postseason. For a team needing size, 3-point shooting, and excelling in transition, Jones was the perfect fit. Hence, the offer sheet.

Denver elected to match the reasonable two-year $12 million pact to keep their former two-way wing in-house in a move some were surprised by. Not that the basketball operations decision makers would hesitate to match Jones' deal, but there was a serious question externally if the ownership in Denver would give them permission to match.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit with an open roster spot still. As is the case in the Summertime, there is nothing to do but sit and speculate on what the Bricktown Ballers should do, who they should pivot to, and what addition would help get them to a title again.

In the words of Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend." The Thunder have to be careful with how they select the final roster spot. In fact, it might be wise to take the final spot into the start of the season sitting wide open. Just because the Thunder attempted to sign Jones shouldn't signal a rush to fill out the roster. The Nuggets wing fits a very specific role and need for this team. A skillset that no one else on the open market displays.

The Thunder are only $6.9 million under the second apron. They have saved $240 million in luxury tax penalties and inking the final spot will put a dent into the savings so the player has to be worth it and not just a safety blanket at the end of the bench incapable of cracking this loaded rotation or help Oklahoma City get closer to their championship goal.

This isn't a new concept to the Bricktown Ballers. In fact, during their title season in 2025, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2024-25 season with an open roster spot before breaking camp with Alex Reece, Malevy Leons and Branden Carlson shuffling through that final spot on non-fully-guaranteed deals before converting rookie Ajay Mitchell to a standard deal on Feb. 6, 2025.

Oklahoma City ideally might hope that it can pull off this same situation. While it isn't as flashy as signing an NBA-proven player, cycling through some training camp and G League standouts until the mid-season point gives them flexibility at the trade deadline, in the buyout market, and with their two-way second-round pick Otega Oweh, who might prove to be an NBA-caliber option.

While it is fun to think about ways Oklahoma City can improve its roster, it must take its time with the financial implications and the lack of talent remaining on the open market currently. Letting the season unfold to give a clearer picture of what the team needs would be the right move for the Thunder.