ESPN Insider Lists OKC Thunder as 2026 Offseason 'Loser'

Oklahoma City's 2026 offseason began with the Thunder shipping out a trio of the team's rotation players.

OKC traded away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, and didn't bring in any significant pieces other than the team's first-round draft picks.

The Thunder's moves were seemingly motivated by a desire to escape the second apron, and even after trading all three players, the team should still be one of the best squads in the Western Conference.

Sam Presti and company even received a stockpile of second-round picks in return for Joe, Wiggins and Dort, but that didn't prevent an ESPN insider from highlighting Oklahoma City as an offseason "loser" on a recent podcast.

"It's not because I think they did anything that was illogical," Tim MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective. "But look, it's a loss when you have to trade, a year and change out of winning the championship, three guys who were significant contributors to that championship."

While Joe, Dort and Wiggins were each valuable during the Thunder's championship run, all three saw their roles decreased in 2025-26.

In addition to returning second-round picks for players who would have kept the team in the second apron, OKC also resigned Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $75 million contract. MacMahon highlighted Hartenstein's deal, which was also an important piece of the Thunder's offseason.

MacMahon's inclusion of Oklahoma City as offseason losers came before the team gave a two-year, $12 deal to Spencer Jones, who has spent two seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

Denver could match the deal, as Jones is a restricted free agent, but financial constratints could also perevent the Nuggets from chosing to bring back the 25-year-old.

If Denver doesn't match the contract and the Thunder acquire Jones, the two-year veteran could help change opinions of OKC's offseason.

The forward averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% and 39.6% from 3-point range in 2025-26. Listed at 6-foot-7, Jones would be a solid addition to the Thunder's rotation, giving the team more depth on the wing.

Additionally, the team could extend Cason Wallace over the offseason, which would be another positive move for OKC ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

While giving up a trio of solid players may have been a discouraging start to the Thunder's offseason, adding Aday Mara, Bennett Stritz, Spencer Jones and multiple second-round picks while extending Hartenstein and Wallace seems to be a net positive for Oklahoma City.