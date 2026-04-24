OKC Thunder Can't Let Suns Gain Momentum in Phoenix

Oklahoma City needs to keep its foot on the gas now more than ever.

The Thunder have dominated the opening series of the playoffs as they currently lead the Suns 2-0. Now, they are looking to continue this hot streak, but must be cautious as the series moves to Phoenix.

Oklahoma City has done well this season at not letting opposing home environments get to them, as they finished the regular season with the best away record in the NBA at 30-10. Hopefully, this positive play on the road can continue in the Thunder’s next two games, so that the Suns don’t start gaining momentum.

OKC played in Phoenix twice this year, splitting these games with the Suns 1-1. In their one loss in Phoenix, the Thunder struggled with limiting the Suns' offensive rebounds and three-point shooting, as they shot 40% from deep. This will have to be something that Oklahoma City focuses on in the next two games, or else momentum could swing, and fast.

Therefore, Oklahoma City will have to keep control of the game at all times, so that the Suns’ arena doesn’t start affecting the flow of the game. The biggest way to do this will be to continue the defensive dominance OKC has had. The Thunder have won the turnover battle in both bouts in this series, and don’t show any signs of slowing down.

OKC forcing turnovers and turning those turnovers into points have been a big part of the game plan, and have halted the Suns from going on detrimental runs. Phoenix is bound to go on a run at some point in the next two games, and the Thunder will have to muster up as much defensive pressure as it can to control the flow of the game once again.

To control the offensive rebound situation, OKC will call on Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been a very useful piece to this series success. Hartenstein has led the Thunder in rebounding in both games in OKC, and has helped to keep the offensive rebound battle close, something that usually isn’t.

The Thunder big man’s effort on the glass will be imperative as the series moves to Phoenix, and if he can continue to rule the rebounding, Oklahoma City should be in a good spot.

OKC has the opportunity to end the series in Phoenix in the next two games. This is exactly what the Thunder are shooting for, but to do so, they must make sure to limit the Suns’ home-court advantage as much as possible.