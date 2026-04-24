OKC Thunder Continue to Showcase Historic Home-Court Advantage in Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business at home to begin their series against the Phoenix Suns, and it was just the latest example of pure dominance in Paycom Center.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder secured a 120-107 win at home to take a 2-0 lead over the Suns and extend their home playoff winning streak to five games, dating back to the 2025 NBA Finals. While that five-game stretch shows that this type of performance is nothing new from the Thunder, they also made NBA history with their Game 2 outing.

According to the NBA, after Wednesday night’s Game 2 win, the Thunder became the first team in league history to outscore opponents by at least 300 points at home in a 15-game span in the postseason. That 15-game stretch dates back to the beginning of the 2025 title run, which featured a 51-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round.

OKC is the first team in NBA history to post a +300 point differential over any 15-game span at home in the playoffs, dating back to last postseason 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6mmObCeFlh — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2026

Outscoring opponents by 307 points across those 15 games, the Thunder have registered a 13-2 record on their home floor in that span, with both losses coming by one possession. Of those 13 wins, 12 have come by double digits, which shows just how dominant the Thunder have been in their wins.

Considering the Thunder’s dominance at home in the postseason, their road to repeating could legitimately be as simple as taking care of business in front of their home crowd. For the Thunder to lose a series, an opponent would need to win more games in Oklahoma City than the Thunder win on the road, which, of course, never happened in 2025.

While the Thunder’s hopes of repeating have taken at least a slight hit with the news of Jalen Williams’ hamstring strain, getting to play at home to begin every series and getting every Game 7 at Paycom Center should still be a huge boost for Oklahoma City.

With the first-round series shifting to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, the Thunder will be looking to pull off their third-straight sweep in Round 1. Even if the Suns are able to extend the series, that will only lead the Thunder right back into Oklahoma City, where things almost never go well for their opponents in the postseason.

This season has been rocky, and not much has gone according to plan, but when the Thunder step onto the court in Paycom Center, things have typically gone the Thunder’s way.