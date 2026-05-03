OKC Thunder Displayed Championship Experience in Sweep of Suns

Sure, Monday night was largely the same. Another blowout win for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Phoenix Suns to sweep their first-round matchup. It ended the Thunder's first-round series the same way they capped off the previous two, a four-game sweep.

So how could this series be different? How could this four-game set be one where the OKC Thunder leaned on their title experience to get it done when their core accomplished this goal twice before being crowned NBA champions?

It is about controlling the series and the Thunder's mindset in this quick four-game set. The Thunder never trailed in the second half of any of the four games this series, while also never letting any Suns lead grow past nine points. This was a massive contrast to Oklahoma City's previous first round sweeps.

The Bricktown Ballers were down a jaw-dropping 29 points in the first half to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of last year's first round series. This was in a long line of Game 3 missteps for Oklahoma City. Just last year the Denver Nuggets beat the Thunder in Overtime of Game 3, the Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Thunder in Game 3 in downtown Minneapolis and the Indiana Pacers won Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City knew their track record in Game 3 was anything but sparkling. So much so that the day after Game 3 at media availability last Sunday, Isaiah Hartenstein made note that it was on the team's mind entering the contest in Phoenix.

"Last year we were terrible in Game 3. This year, we're trying to focus on that a little bit more. Just sticking together, knowing you're going into a hostile environment,” Hartenstein said after the Thunder's Game 3 win in Phoenix.

It wasn't just their blowout win in Game 3 that flexed their title experience. Thunder had a mature and championship tested response to the adversity that struck in Game 2. As the second half got underway, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams went down with a Grade 1 Hamstring Strain. The Thunder's lofty led slid to just a ten point advantage with three minutes to go in the final frame before Oklahoma City buried the Suns once more. This is the first injury the Bricktown Ballers have dealt with in the past three playoff runs, quickly adjusting to life without their No. 2 scoring option.

In Game 4 the Thunder handled the Suns last ditch grasp at saving its season. Phoenix got up by seven points in the middle of the second frame which the Thunder responded to by swelling a 15 point lead of their own. Only to see that deficit trimmed to eight before Oklahoma City threw the knock out punch and earn its third straight sweep.

This will give Oklahoma City a full seven days off before opening up their second round series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.