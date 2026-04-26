The OKC Thunder Can't Afford To Let Up Against The Suns

Oklahoma City can’t be satisfied until the series is officially over.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business once again on Saturday, beating the Suns 121-109. This now puts Oklahoma City ahead in the series 3-0, and sets them up for success for the rest of the series. No team has ever come back from this deficit in a playoff series in NBA history, but this doesn’t mean that the Thunder can afford to take their foot off the gas.

Oklahoma City was in more of a battle than it would have liked on Saturday, mostly due to the absence of Jalen Williams. The Thunder’s second option was out with a hamstring injury and is set to be reevaluated next week.

Without Williams, the Thunder relied almost solely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reigning MVP and now Clutch Player of the Year had 42 points, leading the entire game in scoring. This worked for OKC in this instance, but it can’t be something that the Thunder keep relying on.

Phoenix was able to shut down practically every other Thunder player, with the second leading scorer being Ajay Mitchell with 15, but on 20 shots. With Oklahoma City relying so heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC needs to end this series sooner rather than later.

It would also be in the Thunder’s best interest to win quickly, so that Williams has more time to rest. If worst comes to worst and this series goes on long enough for Williams to play, Oklahoma City would have to use him to secure the series. This could mean putting his health in jeopardy once again, and could ultimately hurt them as the playoffs go along.

Another playoff series is also adding pressure for Oklahoma City to keep playing its hardest, as the Los Angeles Lakers are also one win away from winning their series. If the Thunder succeed in moving on, they will play the winner of the Lakers and the Houston Rockets. Now that the Lakers are also up 3-0, the pressure is on for OKC to match that pace, so that they don’t go into the next series with L.A. more rested than them.

Ultimately, in the NBA, nothing is guaranteed, and everything has to be taken. Oklahoma City knows this better than anyone, as they had to take over and over again to claim their first championship last season. This year’s Thunder team will have to keep this mentality and be prepared to take the last win of the series.