OKC Thunder Exercise Lu Dort Team Option

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2026 NBA offseason with plenty of decisions to make. The Thunder entered the summer with looming club options on defense ace Lu Dort, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein. The team is also battling the most restrictive CBA in league history and up against the second apron.

Oklahoma City got its work done early with Isaiah Hartenstein, inking him to a long-term pact. However, the decisions for Dort and Williams were left to the buzzer of Monday's 4 PM CT deadline to exercise or decline the club option.

For Dort, the Thunder had plenty of outcomes on the table. Oklahoma City could have declined and re-signed him to a more team-friendly deal. The Thunder could've declined and let him walk to save money as well. But ultimately, Sam Presti and company elected to exercise the team option on the defensive ace.

This puts Dort on the books for $17.7 million as an expiring contract for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though, just simply picking up the option does not end the question marks around what will happen with Dort.

The Oklahoma City Thunder simply kept control of the situation. Now, either Dort plays out the entire 2026-27 season on an expiring contract while adding high-end defense and perhaps a bounce back from beyond the arc to offer the Bricktown Ballers value in a championship-contending campaign, while being a leader in the locker room as a beloved teammate and one of the fan favorites locally.

However, it is still possible that Dort has played his last game in OKC. Accepting the team option for Dort gives the Thunder the ability to trade him and net back an asset for this 3 and D winner who is on an expiring contract, rather than lose him for nothing by declining his option.

Swapping out Dort in the trade market as free agency opens would help the Oklahoma City Thunder avoid the second apron and lower its impending tax bill. However, the Thunder ownership group could elect to keep Dort around and pay the piper. Having already made a pair of moves –– in trading Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins –– to make room for the two first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It is important to note that the tax bill doesn't come due until the conclusion of each NBA season. So the Thunder hypothetically could shed Dort's deal at the NBA Trade Deadline for a lesser impact, though that would be harder to pull of as opposed to moving him this summer. If that is the route OKC elects to go.