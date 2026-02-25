Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Wednesday’s NBA action features a potential NBA Finals preview, although one team won’t be at full strength.

The two No. 1 seeds in the NBA are set to face off on Feb. 25, as Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC is playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It’s not expected to have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) in the lineup, and Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell are also expected to sit out after they missed Tuesday’s game.

So, this won’t be a full-blown preview of a potential Finals clash, as SGA is the leading candidate to win the league’s MVP and would likely swing this game in favor of the Thunder. With the star guard out, Detroit is set as a 7.5-point favorite at home.

The Pistons are looking to rebound from a home loss to the San Antonio Spurs (No. 2 in the West) on Monday night. Detroit is still 21-7 at home this season, but it trails OKC for the best record in the entire NBA.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this marquee matchup on Feb. 25.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Thunder +7.5 (+100)

Pistons -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Thunder: +240

Pistons: -298

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Thunder record: 45-14

Pistons record: 42-14

Thunder vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Pistons Injury Report

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Thunder vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Cason Wallace 15+ Points and Assists (-178)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Wallace should have an expanded role on Feb. 25:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace has stepped up in a big way this month with players like SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell out of the lineup.

Over his last two games, Wallace has scored 47 points and dished out 17 assists, easily clearing this prop in both of them. He should be in line for an expanded workload once again on Wednesday against Detroit’s No. 2 defense.

While the Pistons may make things tough on the former first-round pick, Wallace is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game this month, taking 12.2 shots per game. Wallace only had four games with double-digit shots attempts from the start of the season through the end of January, but he’s taken 10 or more shots in three straight games and six games this month.

That raises his floor when it comes to this market, and the Thunder are going to need someone to score on Wednesday. After back-to-back strong performances, I’m buying Wallace to have another big game on Feb. 25.

Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

If there’s one trend to know in this game, it’s that the Thunder have been awful on the second night of a back-to-back this season, going 1-8 against the spread (the worst mark in the NBA).

SGA, JDub and Mitchell are all out once again in this game, and it’s worth noting that both Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren were questionable on Tuesday before playing.

The Thunder simply aren’t at full strength against a Detroit team that has one of the best home records in the NBA and is coming off a rough loss to San Antonio on Monday.

The Pistons have the second-best ATS record after a loss in the league this season (9-4), and their No. 2 defense should be able to slow down a short-handed Thunder team. OKC has done well without SGA (7-3 this season), but this feels like a scheduled loss with the Thunder playing their third game in four nights.

Pick: Pistons -7.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.