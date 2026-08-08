Have OKC Thunder Failed to Address Offseason Need?

Oklahoma City has made some moves this offseason, but it hasn’t exactly addressed one of its biggest needs.

Over the summer, the Thunder have made several changes that will make next season look a bit different in Oklahoma City. While some key moves, such as extending Isaiah Hartenstein and drafting Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz have led to some excitement, the team has also faced some key departures.

Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have all been traded over the past several weeks, and their absences will impact the Thunder next season. Considering all three of them played primarily on the wing, the Thunder will have to make some adjustments to the rotation in 2026-27.

The clearest impact will be that some of Oklahoma City’s guards will need to play bigger than their typical position, and the double-big lineup will continue to be a staple of Mark Daigneault’s rotation. While the Thunder appear comfortable heading into next season with that plan, it’s also an example of how this offseason could easily go down as a failure.

With three wings on the way out, the Thunder’s lineups will have to shift quite drastically compared to recent years. Ideally, Jalen Williams will be able to stay healthy, but the depth in his position that allowed the Thunder to remain dominant amid his multiple lengthy absences is now depleted.

Spencer Jones appeared to be the Thunder’s solution to that problem when they inked him to a two-year offer sheet. However, the Nuggets’ decision to match put the Thunder in the same position once again, a position they remain in with the schedule release potentially just a few days away.

Although it would be short-sighted for Oklahoma City to use its open roster spot on someone who isn’t a great fit, the Thunder need to have a clear plan for that final spot. Given the situation, that plan should revolve around getting some more depth at forward, so the Thunder’s options range beyond Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams and the two-way players Oklahoma City has going into the year.

With plenty of assets at their disposal, the Thunder should have plenty of options going into next season, especially given the room Oklahoma City still has below the second apron. However, an inability to fill that spot this offseason and truly address the departures of Dort, Wiggins and Joe would be a small failure for the Thunder.