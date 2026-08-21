OKC Thunder Front Office Tops List In Recent Ranking

The Oklahoma City front office continues to prove it's one of the best in the entire league.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has become the goal for almost every franchise, as they have built a roster of stars who are surrounded by above-average role players for a good price. This, of course, led to OKC winning its first championship during the 2024-25 season and has kept them in the title fight since.

While the behind-the-scenes work can sometimes be overlooked, a recent CBS article has highlighted just how good the Thunder’s front office has been recently.

Back in CBS’s February ranking of front offices, Oklahoma City took home the top spot, and they haven’t moved anywhere since. The Thunder once again ranked first in the front office rankings, as they proved they are still ahead of the game with the offseason almost said and done.

To do so, they were able to retain key players and even re-sign a pivotal center in Isaiah Hartenstein. They did so for relatively cheap, as they were dealing with financial issues to stay out of the second apron. However, Sam Quinn explains how they turned these financial issues into probably the biggest positive that could have come out of it.

“Notice that two of the players they traded away,” Quinn said. “Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, went to the Atlanta Hawks. Well, Oklahoma City's chief rivals, the San Antonio Spurs, control Atlanta's 2027 first-round pick, so the Thunder want the Hawks to be good.”

While this might not have been the primary motive for sending both Dort and Wiggins to the Hawks, it will definitely work out in OKC’s favor. San Antonio is a team that is only going to continue to progress with its young talent, and any opportunity to slow them down is one that the Thunder have to take advantage of.

Oklahoma City has stuck out over the past couple of years as one of the best front offices in the league, and they will have to keep this up to deal with issues on the horizon. Multiple players, including Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell, are due for contract extensions in the near future, meaning more difficult decisions will have to be made.

Being ranked the best in the league at anything is always something to be proud of, and being the best front office in the league just shows how bright OKC’s future truly is.