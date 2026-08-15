OKC Thunder's Ajay Mitchell Due for Another Breakout with Offensive Addition

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has exceeded all expectations through his first two seasons in the NBA. The former second-round pick followed up a strong but injury-plagued rookie season with a breakout sophomore campaign.

Mitchell brought depth and versatility to the Thunder guard rotation, filling in as a starter at times while being the team's most consistent offensive player off the bench. Despite getting injured in the Western Conference Finals, the former UC Santa Barbara standout hit another stride when the games mattered more.

The southpaw shooter averaged 13.6 points and 3.6 assists per game across 57 appearances last season, getting to the rim well while showcasing a smooth midrange stroke. Mitchell shot 48.5% from the floor and 34.7% from deep in 2025-26, but shot 56.9% from the 10-16 ft. range, primarily off the dribble.

He averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 46% from the floor and 32.5% from the arc. He got to and converted at the line as well, shooting 90% on 2.7 attempts per game.

The Belgian baller's high midrange shot diet is difficult to stop, but he can hit another level if he adds another dimension to his game. If Mitchell begins to take more pull-up 3-point attempts, make or miss, he will pose a different threat than he did just an offseason ago.

Last season, Mitchell was a better shooter off the dribble than on the catch, shooting 47.2% from 2-point land and 37.3% from long range in the regular season. In comparison, he shot 33.6% on catch-and-shoot looks from beyond the arc on a much higher shot diet, however, with 2.2 attempts per game compared to just 0.9.

In the playoffs, the number of pull-up 3-point attempts rose along with his overall attempts. He shot 40% on 1.4 attempts per game during the run, compared to 28% on 2.3 attempts on the catch.

Despite a limited sample, Mitchell has proven he can succeed shooting pull-up looks, and that may be the change needed for him to make yet another leap. With a player his size and skill set, especially when used as a primary creator to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander some rest off-ball, being ready to fire off the dribble will be huge for the 2026 Rising Star.

Another leap could be in the cards for the Thunder's third-year guard. A simple addition of a consistent pull-up triple could raise his output.