OKC Thunder Get NBA Cup Group, New Finals Site

In the 2023-24 campaign, the NBA debuted their in season tournament, now known as the NBA Cup. Along the way, there have been some tweaks. This season, the league is altering their plans again. Ditching Las Vegas as the host site of the final four and championship game, instead playing the title bout in historic Hinkie Fieldhouse at Butler University which should add a charge to the enviorment as a college town is graced with NBA stars on the hardwood.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are thrown int Western Conference Group B. Their only true competition is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who they host at home. The Thunder's second home game in the NBA Cup will be the New Orleans Pelicans. Leaving the Thunder to play the L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies on the road during the NBA Cup.

Oklahoma City has advanced to the knock out stage and made it as far as the Final Four each of the last two seasons. Falling first to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024-25 season at the NBA Cup Final, before dropping the Western Conference Final NBA Cup battle against the San Antonio Spurs this past season.

2026 NBA Cup Groups For Pool Play in 2026-27 Regular Season

Western Conference

Group A: Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz Group B: OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, L.A. Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies

OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, L.A. Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies Group C: San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings

Eastern Conference

Group A: Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets Group B : New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers

: New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers Group C: Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards

Dates, Schedule:

NBA Cup Pool Play: Oct. 30-Nov. 27

NBA Cup Knockout Stage: Dec. 4-9

NBA Cup Final: Dec. 11

The NBA Cup Final will be played in Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at Butler University. This is part of the NBA's vision to take the NBA Cup on historic venue tours. Perhaps Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, or Allenfield House at the University of Kansas will be names to think of in line with this change. The league wisely pivots from Las Vegas, NV as the NBA Cup hosting site after a couple of flat years when it comes to excitement and energy in that building. These college towns will certainly be all in on seeing NBA stars up close and personal at an event such as this.

Thunder are in Western Group B for the NBA Cup. pic.twitter.com/Ohc7XsaRId — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) July 1, 2026