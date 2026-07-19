What the Luguentz Dort Trade Means for the OKC Thunder Moving Forward

On Sunday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder officially executed a trade to send Luguentz Dort East, ending a half-decade of success between player and team.

Picked up as an undrafted free agent, Dort molded himself into a starting-caliber three-and-D player in OKC, eventually helping the team to win a championship with All-Defense-level play.

Now, Dort is officially an Atlanta Hawk, along with second-year guard Ryan Nembhard. Oklahoma City has netted three second-round picks in the deal, and Dallas involved itself to land former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

But what does the trade actually mean for the Thunder moving forward?

Firstly, in moving off Dort’s $17 million deal, OKC has cleared a path to avoid the second apron, which brings team-building restrictions for those teams paying out too much money to their rosters. There was speculation that the Thunder would wait until the last second — next year’s trade deadline — though they’ve now chosen to avoid it altogether.

More importantly, the Thunder have now cemented their most transformational offseason in some time. They have traded three players in Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, drafted three players in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, as well as retained players on new deals in Isaiah Hartenstein and Aaron Wiggins.

Regardless of what else is on the horizon for Oklahoma City this offseason, they’re bound to look drastically different.

Concretely, the Thunder have lost an All-Defense selectee, and 28.8 points per game between the three. Lottery picks in Mara and especially Stirtz could be ready to help supplement that, though OKC is certainly banking on continued internal developing from players like Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and plenty more.

Sunday's transaction also means that for the first time in years, Oklahoma City will be rolling out an entirely new starting five. It will still be headline by the star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, with Hartenstein an obvious mainstay due to his toughness and rebounding on the interior.

Dort started 423 games for Oklahoma City, bringing a wealth of experience, plenty of triples and defense that allowed Wallace and Alex Caruso to come in fresh off the bench. Head coach Mark Daigneault will now have options for rounding out the starting five, though Wallace feels a natural progression due to his own All-Defense caliber-play and improved 3-point shooting. Mitchell, as a budding star guard, could also be inserted.

For now, the Thunder will continue to churn through their busiest offseason in some time.