OKC Thunder Let Great Game 1 Opportunity Slip Away

One of the best opportunities Oklahoma City could have asked for just slipped away.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their first loss of the postseason, as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, 122-115. This game was a battle down the stretch, and on the surface, it doesn’t seem like too bad a loss for the Thunder. However, taking into account all the circumstances, Oklahoma City is in for a rough series after dropping this game.

OKC knew that the Spurs would be its toughest opponent so far in the postseason, which meant they would have to capitalize on every advantage the Spurs gave them. Monday night featured Oklahoma City seeming to have the upper hand on San Antonio in multiple aspects, and yet the defending champs couldn’t get the job done.

The first advantage came before tip-off, as it was announced that the Spurs' starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox, would not play due to ankle soreness. Fox is the only Spurs starter who has playoff experience before this year, and was the Spurs' main ballhandler.

This would lead the Spurs to rely on Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, both good players, but both inexperienced. The Thunder would smother the guards, leading Castle to have 11 turnovers in the bout, and would lead the Spurs as a whole to turn the ball over 23 times.

All these turnovers, combined with the Thunder’s 28 points off of them, were the perfect opportunities to steal an easy game from an opponent who is dominant when they aren’t at full health. The only thing is, they didn’t.

Fox’s replacement, Harper, gave the Thunder a big problem. The rookie from Rutgers had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Spurs blow by OKC. He also made up for the additional San Antonio turnovers by causing the Thunder to turn the ball over themselves, as he totaled seven steals when the night was all said and done.

Now, after Monday night, the series seems a whole lot more difficult for OKC to pull off. If the Spurs are able to pull out a win without their starting point guard, and while not taking care of the ball, what will happen when they do?

Still, not all hope is lost for the Thunder as there are still plenty of games left to take. It will take a combined effort from the Oklahoma City squad, but if anyone can get it done, it’s the defending champions.

However, to do so, OKC will have to turn its play around fast, or else the series could indeed get out of hand quickly, and not in the Thunder’s favor. The Thunder will have to work for every win they get this series, and can only hope that when it’s all said and done, they aren’t scratching their head for dropping Game 1.