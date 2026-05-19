OKC Thunder Announce Game 1 Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals with Game 1 tipping off in a matter of moments inside the Paycom Center. This is the most exciting matchup of the postseason and one that every NBA fan has been circling since their five regular season tilts that happened at the mid-way point.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are fully healthy for this series, with Jalen Williams making his return from a Grade 1 left hamstring strain that has held him out of the last six playoff games for the Bricktown Ballers. In that span, Ajay Mitchell has emerged into a star filling in for Williams in the Thunder's sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mitchell's recent play in the starting lineup begged the question as to who should start in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Afterall, the Thunder did shake up its first five for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Mark Daigneault was asked about his philosophy on that Monday.

“I view the starting lineup as a rotation decision…[The starting lineup] it gets over emphasized relative to what I’m thinking about. There’s no difference to me in who you start and who the next sub is or the next sub after that.” Daigneualt said pregame of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. “if the lights went out for the first sub everyone would focus on that, but they don’t.”

Before tip-off, news broke that the San Antonio Spurs would be without star guard De'Aaron Fox. This is a tough blow for the San Antonio club that Fox is sidelined with ankle soreness. Head coach Mitch Johnson said pregame that while he knows Fox is doing all he can to get on the floor, the star guard will be dealing with this issue the rest of the season. There is no time table on when Fox will re-enter the lineup but it has forced the Black and Silver to shuffle around their starting lineup.

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 1 Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

Steph Castle, G

Dylan Harper, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champagnie, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to set a tone for this series and avoid making the same mistake that nearly cost them against the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers a year ago. Winning Game 1 is of the upmost importance for OKC in this challenging series. Can the Bricktown Ballers push their postseason record to 9-0?