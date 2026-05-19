Half-Court Offensive Struggles Handicap Thunder in Conference Finals Game 1 Loss to Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell 122-115 in two overtimes to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Monday night in Paycom Center. Despite 31 points from Alex Caruso, the Thunder could not secure a crucial opening series win.

Victor Wembanyama dominated for San Antonio, scoring 41 points with 24 rebounds and three blocks. He drilled a 28-foot triple to send the game into a second overtime with 27 seconds left in the period.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, but shot 30.4% from the floor. He was awarded his second consecutive MVP award after the game.

OKC trailed by as much as ten, while only leading by as much as three points in the double overtime thriller. Here are three takeaways from the win.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) drives the ball in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Caruso Chaos

The only reason Oklahoma City was in the game was Alex Caruso.

The veteran did all he could in Game 1, scoring 31 points on eight made 3-point field goals. He tallied two steals and two blocks on defense, attempting to cause fastbreak action for the struggling Thunder offense.

The two-time champ hit his biggest 3-pointer of regulation to give OKC the lead with under one minute remaining, but San Antonio quickly responded. In the first overtime, Caruso continued to shine, knocking down a huge triple down four points and making multiple hustle plays down the stretch.

This includes a break-up of a perfectly drawn-up after-timeout play on the final play of the first extra period.

Caruso was OKC's most consistent player Monday night, but his teammates will have to step up if the Thunder want to win the series.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Inability to Secure Stops

The Spurs managed to control the offensive glass all game long, helping them keep the game in their grasp. The Spurs grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in Game 1.

San Antonio, especially Wembanyama, forced Oklahoma City's defenders to go out wide, leaving open lanes to create second chances. The Spurs scored 13 second-chance points, including multiple back-breaking shots on a Thunder defense that played perfectly for most of the possession.

With under 40 seconds left in regulation, the Thunder had Dylan Harper boxed up, nearly forcing multiple turnovers in a span of seconds. Harper was able to recover and draw a foul, with the free throws giving the Spurs a lead.

In a game that the Thunder lost in two periods past regulation, these moments need to be secured.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Struggles From Stars

If Oklahoma City wants to win this series, their stars, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, need to step up. Both players greatly struggled in Game 1.

The NBA MVP scored 24 points and added on 12 assists with five steals, hitting multiple big shots in the clutch, but shot 7-for-23 from the floor in the loss. Gilgeous-Alexander was sent multiple double teams throughout the game, so head coach Mark Daigneault will need to scheme off-ball looks for the Thunder superstar.

Holmgren scored just eight points and grabbed eight rebounds on a poor 2-for-7 shooting in 41 minutes of action. He struggled to contain the Spurs offense while bringing limited offensive impact.

In a game that went well past regulation, just a slightly better performance could've swung Game 1 in the Thunder's favor.