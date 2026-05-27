OKC Thunder Make Massive Change to Game 5 Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder were just blown out by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and now have their backs against the wall. Having to take on this fully healthy San Antonio Spurs squad without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and second year guard Ajay Mitchell, the Bricktown Ballers are down to just one healthy ball handler and offensive creator. This has thrown the OKC Thunder into a funk, the team is barely a .500 unit when Mitchell and Williams are both unavailable and are challenged with the task of toppling the best playoff team this team has ever been put across from.

The winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82% of the time during a best of seven set that is tied at 2-2. The Thunder have home court which is usually an advantage but one that is wiped away by the fact this Oklahoma City roster is so limited.

Desparate times call for massive changes and Mark Daigneault made one with the starting lineup for Game 5.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 5 Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Jared McCain, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

Steph Castle, G

De'Aaron Fox, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champagine, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are turning to Jared McCain for his first playoff start in the biggest game of the Western Conference Finals, Game 5 inside the Paycom Center against the best defense in the NBA. The Thunder need the on ball juice he brings and are hoping desparately that he can knock down timely triples. The problem comes on the defensive end of the floor where he migh be picked on by the starting guard rotation of the Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to grab some momentum with this win a loss not only likely ends the series in the Spurs favor but puts a lot of pressure on Oklahoma City to avoid getting beat in just six games against their Western Conference rivals.

If the Thunder pull this off it would be their most impressive win in this core's history. To face the best team they have ever met up with in the playoffs down two of the team's five best players and win would be out of this world.