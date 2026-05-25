Victor Wembanyama Joins Two NBA Legends With Rare Conference Finals Feat

Victor Wembanyama is already in legendary company.

On Sunday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, the 22-year-old Spurs center scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and added two steals and three blocks to his ledger. San Antonio won the game 103–82 and evened the series against the Thunder 2–2. For most of the series, Wembanyama has been nothing short of dominant and now he has joined two Hall of Famers with an incredible statistical feat.

Through four games, Wemby is averaging 30.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 39.0 minutes per game. According to the NBA, he’s the third player in league history to average 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game through his first four conference finals games. The others? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Abdul-Jabbar did it as a member of the Bucks during the 1972 playoffs. Ironically, he pulled it off against his future team, the Lakers. He had 33 points and 18 rebounds in Game 1, 40 and seven in Game 2, 33 and 21 in Game 3 and 31 and 18 in Game 4. That averages out to 34.3 points and 16.0 rebounds per game.

Olajuwon accomplished the feat during the 1986 playoffs, also against the Lakers. He had 28 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1, 22 and 13 in Game 2, 40 and 12 in Game 3 and 35 and eight in Game 4. He averaged 31.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in the opening four games of the series.

Wembanyama is not far off of those numbers with his 30.3 pints and 13.3 rebounds through the first four games against the Thunder. It’s hard to see him slowing down.

Victor Wembanyama’s stats vs. the Thunder in the Western Conference finals

Victor Wembanyama was unstoppable against the Thunder in the Spurs’ Game 4 Western Conference finals win. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

San Antonio’s star center opened the series with an incredible performance. He scored 41 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and added three assists, three blocks and a steal in 49 minutes. The Spurs won that game 122–115 in double overtime.

He dropped back down to earth a bit in Games 2 and 3. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs lost both games. In the second contest, Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. To give you an example of how great he has been, that was considered a bit of an off-night. In Game 3, he had 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes.

He was back to his dominant self in Game 4, as he had the aforementioned 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes while barely playing in the fourth quarter.

We didn’t need another reminder of how good Wembanyama is. He’s almost certain to break records for as long as he plays. But to be in the first postseason of his career, and to be on par with two of the greatest centers ever to play the game in his first conference finals trip, is incredible.

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