OKC Thunder Forced to Alter Starting Lineup vs. Spurs in Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder earned a season saving win on Wednesday in the Paycom Center as they clashed with the San Antonio Spurs down 0-1. The Thunder's Game 2 win knotted up the series at a game each. Though in that game, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams suffered another hamstring injury, seeing his left hamstring tighten only allowing Williams to log minutes in the first quarter of that pivotal Game 2. Oklahoma City is without Williams for this first road game in the Western Conference Finals, he will be listed as day-to-day for the rest of the series.

As the Thunder got poor news on the Williams injury front, second year guard Ajay Mitchell was also appearing banged up at the end of Game 2, but Mitchell is active and in the starting lineup as Mark Daigneault had to pivot from his typical first five given the injury to Williams.

The San Antonio Spurs earned welcomed injury news as star guard De'Aaron Fox, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain causing him to miss the first two games of this series, will make his Western Conference Finals debut on Friday in Game 3.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper left Game 2 early with what the team called a leg injury. After placing Harper as questionable with an adductor issue on the injury report, the game time decision guard was elevated to available. Harper, who started the first two games of this series, will come off the bench tonight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to do just as the Spurs did. Split on the road at least. To bring this series back to Bricktown for a pivotal Game 5 tied at two games a piece.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups For Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, G

Steph Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champagnie, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to second year guard Mitchell in the first five to help take pressure off of Gilgeous-Alexander offensively with another ball handler on the floor given the lack of Jalen Williams. The Spurs move Dylan Harper to the bench as he was elevated to available after first being questionable for this contest. This marks Fox's debut in the Western Conference Finals clash between these two 60 win teams.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Game 3 tilt.