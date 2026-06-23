OKC Thunder Mock Draft 2.0: Final Picks For Every Round

The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of offseason decisions to make including on Tuesday in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with selections No. 12 and No. 17 and the ability to move up or down the NBA Draft board.

Oklahoma City is looking to improve its roster in the 2026 NBA Draft as one of the league's title favorites heading into next season after falling to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last month. We will attempt to identify the player OKC will select on Tuesday night.

Below, we’ll mock out the first round according to how the Thunder could select at each spot:

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke

2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

4. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

6. Braydon Burries, Arizona

7. Kingston Flemings, Houston

8. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

9. Dailyn Swain, Texas

10. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

11. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

12. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

13. Nate Ament, Tennessee

14. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

15. Aday Mara, Michigan

16. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

17. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

18. Hannes Steinbach, Washington

19. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

20. Labaron Philon, Alabama

21. Cameron Carr, Baylor

22. Allen Graves, Santa Clara

23. Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

24. Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

25. Tarris Reed Jr., UCONN

26. Koa Peat, Arizona

27. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

28. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

29. Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

30. Jack Kayil, Berlin

Attempting to figure out what the Oklahoma City Thunder are planning or who ranks where on their board is a fool's errand. But this is how the board appears to this scribe for what would best suit the Oklahoma City Thunder. The most likely target for the Bricktown Ballers remains Michigan power forward Yaxel Lendeborg but with the Thunder's ability to move up and down the draft board this view gives a peek at how OKC should value prospects.

At pick No. 37 the Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of options. At that selection, Sam Presti shouldn't truly be concerned with roster fit or need but rather who is the best player? The Thunder's second round pick, given the current roster log jam will start his NBA career on a two-way pact. UCONN wing Alex Karaban would be a dream scenario for the Bricktown Ballers at this spot if he falls on draft boards. Duke forward Isaiah Evans is another name to watch along with Houston guard Milos Uzan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could also opt for a more gritty type of veteran prospect in Tennessee guard Ja'kobi Gillespie if the team gets size in the opening round.