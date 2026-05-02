OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs 2nd Round Schedule, Tip Times, TV Broadcast

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs with sights set on continuing their postseason journey which features the Bricktown Ballers attempting to repeat as NBA Champions.

After downing the Phoenix Suns in four games, the OKC Thunder awaited their second round matchup sitting around for the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets series. The Purple and Gold punched their ticket to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs by winning Game 6 in Houston on Friday night.

The NBA today announced the full schedule and the first four games start time and TV broadcast network, giving more clarity on the series.

The Purple and Gold enter Round 2 expecting to still be without Luka Doncic, at least to start the best of seven set. The Oklahoma City Thunder are down No. 2 scoring option Jalen Williams as he nurses a Grade 1 left hamstring strain suffered in the second half of Game 2 of the Thunder's opening round series. His status is unknown ahead of the series opener with only a week-to-week timetable given by the team.

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 PM CT, NBC/Peacock

Game 2: Thursday, May 7, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Game 3: Saturday, May 9, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 PM CT, ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 11, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 PM CT, Amazon Prime

Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

Game 6: Saturday, May 16, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

Game 7: Monday, May 18, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TBD - If Needed

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to make it further than any of the previous six champions by dethroning the Los Angeles Lakers and punching its ticket back to the Western Conference Finals. The Bricktown Ballers hope to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to go back to back as NBA Champions.

For the third straight season the Thunder have entered the Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference and swept their opening round matchup. The Houston Rockets went down in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers.