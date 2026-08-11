OKC Thunder, NBA Regular Season Schedule Releases This Week

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the top teams in the NBA. Poised to be one of the league's title favorites, it only makes sense to consider them a lock to be highlighted on most –– if not all –– of the league's tentpole days throughout the regular season.

In the dead period of the NBA offseason, the only thing that can keep the league top of mind is the reveal of its 82-game regular season slate. The league is electing to do it in waves this season, spread out over the course of three days. Which actually isn't as big of a change as it sounds on the surface. Since the implementation of the NBA Cup, the league has always tossed out the dates for the NBA Cup pool play games before announcing the full schedule. Every year, the NBA news breakers leak out the Christmas Day and Opening Night schedule before the date of the actual release by the league. All the NBA is doing is trying to take control of those leaks and releasing them on a Good Morning America TV segment.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its preseason slate on Monday afternoon ahead of this week's schedule content. On Tuesday, the league will announce the Opening Night and Christmas Day slate, which should feature the OKC Thunder. It seems as if it is a lock that the Thunder will be headlining one of the five Christmas Day games on the league's biggest regular-season date of the year. Many casual fans consider the Holiday as the unofficial start to the basketball season. Opening Night must include the reigning NBA Champion New York Knicks for ring night, leaving three open slots for other teams. There is a chance the Thunder also fit into this spot and play on the two biggest days of the NBA regular season calendar.

It is already known who the Thunder will battle in the 2026 NBA Cup pool play, but on Wednesday, the dates, time and TV broadcast for these games will be released by the league.

On Thursday, there will still be plenty to watch out for. How many times will the Thunder battle the San Antonio Spurs? How many back to back sets will Oklahoma City play? What is the longest road trip and longest home stand? How many National TV games will Oklahoma City partake in? Those answers will be revealed on ESPN's schedule release show and the NBA will post full team slates at 2PM CT.

2026-27 NBA regular season schedule release

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Good Morning America releases the Opening Night and Christmas Day schedule

Wedesday, Aug. 12: The NBA Cup Schedule is Announced

Thursday, Aug. 13: ESPN reveals the entire regular season schedule

The NBA will announce the full schedule for the 2026-27 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3:00 PM ET.



NBA Schedule Release presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/PvAMseNneb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 10, 2026