Who are the Best One-Year Players in OKC Thunder History?

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster has featured plenty of talent during the team's 18 seasons.

From long-term stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to other players who have spent less time with the team but still made impact, there have been a number of notable names to pass through the Modern Frontier.

Among those names are a handful of players who spent just one season with the Thunder. Here's a look at the best players from that category.

5. Kevin Martin (2012-13)

Martin averaged 14 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range across 77 games with the Thunder.

The veteran was a key piece of Oklahoma City's first 60-win team, finishing fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting during his lone season in the Modern Frontier.

4. Carmelo Anthony (2017-18)

The 2017 offseason saw OKC add Anthony and Paul George to pair with Russell Westbrook.

George spent multiple years with the team, but Anthony didn't last as long in the Modern Frontier. During his lone campaign with the Thunder, the 10-time All-Star played in and started 78 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field and 35.7% from deep.

Anthony helped Oklahoma City reach the postseason in 2018, where the team was eliminated in the first round by the Utah Jazz.

3. Danilo Gallinari (2019-20)

Gallinari was part of the massive return OKC received for trading Paul George to the Clippers, and delivered a strong year with the Thunder.

During a season that was shortened by COVID, Gallinari played in and started 62 games, averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc on more than seven attempts per game.

Gallinari played a significant role in Oklahoma City's unexpected run to the postseason in 2020.

2. Victor Oladipo (2016-17)

Oladipo was part of the trade that brought Paul George to Oklahoma City after an impressive run with the Thunder.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range during his lone season in OKC, helping the team reach the postseason before falling in the opening round.

After being traded to Indiana, the talented guard was recognized as an All-Star each of the next two seasons.

1. Chris Paul (2019-20)

The Thunder acquired Paul in return for sending Russell Westbrook to Houston, ushering in a new era for Oklahoma City.

Paul led OKC to the playoffs in his lone year with the team, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.5% from deep.

The veteran point guard earned a trip to the All-Star Game for his efforts.