OKC Thunder Reportedly Add New Two-Way Player to Roster

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that former second-round pick Micah Peavy and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a two-way deal.

Former Pelicans second-rounder Micah Peavy has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2026

Presently, the Thunder’s two-way spots consist of sharpshooter Josh Dix, second-year forward Brooks Barnhizer, and recent second-round pick Otega Oweh. The latter recently tore his achilles in preseason.

Peavy’s reported signing means that one of the Thunder’s current two-way players is likely on the way out. Though Peavy himself could be a boon to OKC’s reserves as they navigate the 2026-27 season.

Peavy, drafted at No. 40 by the Pelicans in the 2025 NBA Draft, is a 6-foot-7 wing with a knack for do-it-all play. As fifth-year senior at Georgetown, he was able to put together a draft case by scoring 17.2 points per game, adding 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, in addition to 2.3 steals per game on the defensive end.

Peavy did manage to play 61 games for a pedestrian Pelicans team last season, but was hit or miss in terms of production. He averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals, but shot just 39% from the field and just 26% from three.

Three-point shooting has long been a point of emphasis for Peavy. He shot mildly though his college career outside of his final season, and could bring his game together at the professional level with a more consistent shot.

The OKC roster is currently devoid of many true wings, with only Jalen Williams able to function as one with his combination of size, face-up scoring ability and more.

Peavy makes sense as an addition that can truly play on the wing, fueled by athleticism and defense, while benefitting from clean spacing made by the Thunder’s stars.

While Oweh's preseason injury is unfortunate, it does make the most sense to part ways with the young wing given the Thunder's recent injury history. Last season, they saw multiple starters and rotational contributors go down for large parts of the season, and relied on two-way players to make an impact in the rotation. No official details have been revealed about what path OKC could be taking with it's two-way spots, though things are likely to move quickly with the season already started.

The Thunder are currently 2-0, with wins over Western Conference rivals in the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder next take on the LA Clippers on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT in Oklahoma City, OK.