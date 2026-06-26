OKC Thunder Rookies Will Be A Part Of Something A Lot Bigger Than An Award Race

Oklahoma City’s newest additions aren’t expected to carry the squad.

One of the most pivotal points in the offseason is complete for Oklahoma City, as the NBA Draft has concluded with the Thunder selecting three new players. OKC is looking for each of these players to fit into a specific role for them, but unfortunately, none are looking to be too glamorous.

No Thunder player has ever won Rookie of the Year since the team's relocation to Oklahoma City, and the Thunder aren’t currently in a position to have a rookie take home that honor. OKC, of course, wants to develop the new players they selected, but the Thunder roster is filled with talent that can help win a championship right now.

While cracking the starting lineup and taking a majority of the shots is off the table for the new young talent, each player can be used to help the Thunder win right now.

To start, the No. 12 pick, Aday Mara, was OKC’s first selection for a reason. The 7-foot-3 center can count on seeing a decent amount of minutes in the rotation as the Thunder were lacking in their frontcourt depth. Mara will likely step into the backup group's big man role, sliding Jaylin Williams up a spot to play a true forward role. Mara will also help in the rebounding department, as he averaged almost seven a game last season.

The No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz will also have a role to play, especially if OKC’s roster shakes up like it’s expected to. With rumors of Isaiah Joe’s and Lu Dort’s time in Oklahoma City about to come to a close, Stirtz could be a shotmaker who steps up to help the Thunder. Stirtz won’t be used extensively as OKC has a ton of guard talent, but he could definitely see some minutes down the stretch of the season.

Awards are something that every player strives to have, and a Rookie of the Year award is special, as you’re only eligible for it once. However, the Thunder are striving for something much better in a championship, and the team’s draft picks understand that. The focus of the team won’t be the young bucks that were selected this year in the NBA Draft, but they will have the same focus as every other player on the Thunder, which is taking home the franchise’s second title in three years.