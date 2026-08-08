The Thunder's Small-Ball Lineup Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

The small ball lineup has worked for OKC in the past, so they shouldn’t rush to change it.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been known to have some of the best depth in the entire NBA, while not having the most traditional lineups. Oklahoma City’s starting lineup is as you would imagine, with two guards, a traditional wing player and then good size down low, with both the four and five being at least seven feet tall. However, it’s a different group that comes in that sometimes steals the show.

The Thunder have been known to showcase their small-ball lineup quite a bit, as it usually puts opponents at a disadvantage. This group of players usually includes four guards, along with Jaylin Williams holding down the paint. While this might look like a mismatch for OKC, Williams' ability to guard players taller than him allows OKC to spread the floor with this small lineup, leaving opponents' defenses out of place.

This lineup, while a good one, seemed to be forced, as Oklahoma City didn’t have much depth in the frontcourt. The Thunder, however, changed that this offseason, adding Aday Mara to the squad, who will be joined by Thomas Sorber as he makes his debut after missing his rookie year with an injury.

With the addition of Mara and Sorber, OKC could run a traditional lineup in the second group as well, but in no way will it replace the small-ball lineup altogether.

Adjusting the lineup would be quite simple with Williams sliding up to the three position and Mara and Sorber replacing two guards, but this would be the more inexperienced lineup. Mara and Sorber will both be trying to adjust to the speed and playstyle of the NBA, which could hinder the productivity of the second group. OKC will definitely find a lineup for both Mara and Sorber, but fans shouldn’t expect that lineup to have a large amount of time on the floor due to the lack of experience between the two.

The Thunder roster has had quite the shakeup due to the current hectic offseason, but no moves have happened that have absolutely derailed the identity of the squad. New players have brought the opportunity for new lineups and new styles of play, but expect Oklahoma City to go back to what it knows best in big-time situations. So while a new traditional lineup will be good to have, the Thunder’s small-ball lineup is here to stay.