OKC Thunder Salary Cap Breakdown: Payroll, Tax Position and Future Flexibility

Armed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and a host of talented role players, the OKC Thunder are certain to remain contenders. Though their situation has changed via a transformational 2026 offseason.

Below, we'll outline their financial future, including their payroll, tax position and future flexibility:

Payroll:

With both of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren’s max contracts kicking in, the Thunder have leapt near the top of the payroll rankings league-wide. With OKC’s trio of stars all making more than $40 million, the team now ranks within the top-10 in total payroll.

Other teams include the Cavaliers, Hawks, Magic, Knicks, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Suns.

Still, OKC has plenty of cost-controlled deals, including Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Bennett Stirtz and more.

Jalen Williams: 2026-27 salary: $41,240,250

Chet Holmgren: 2026-27 salary: $41,240,250

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 2026-27 salary: $40,806,150

Isaiah Hartenstein: 2026-27 salary: $23,148,148

Alex Caruso: 2026-27 salary: $19,550,160

Jaylin Williams: 2026-27 salary: $7,774,648

Cason Wallace: 2026-27 salary: $7,420,806

Aday Mara: 2026-27 salary: $5,791,680

Nikola Topic: 2026-27 salary: $5,429,760

Kenrich Williams: 2026-27 salary: $5,000,000

Thomas Sorber: 2026-27 salary: $4,887,720

Bennett Stirtz: 2026-27 salary: $4,717,320

Jared McCain: 2026-27 salary: $4,422,600

Ajay Mitchell: 2026-27 salary: $2,850,000

Otega Oweh: Two-Way

Josh Dix: Two-Way

Brooks Barnhizer: Two-Way

Tax Position:

For now, the Thunder sit just below the second apron, having offloaded Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort to get there. They added seven second-round picks in exchange, though no win-now talent ahead of another contending season.

In staying under the second apron, the team will face no team-building restrictions, which will be a positive for future deals. They sit $6.9 million below the second apron with an open roster spot, though they’re likely to move into next season with an open spot rather than adding another player.

OKC is slated to pay around $19 million on its tax bill this upcoming season.

Future Flexibility:

While the Thunder have much of its core currently locked in, its future flexibility is murky at best. Next season, two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s new deal will kick in, adding an additional $20 million to an already-big contract. In only Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren, the Thunder will pay just under $150 million.

Thunder decision-maker Sam Presti has built the team to be theoretically able to retain all of its talent — including players yet to receive bigger deals like Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell — though it will ultimately be up to the ownership group to pull that trigger.