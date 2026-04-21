OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren Finalist for NBA Awards

Oklahoma City is on a quest for its second straight championship. The Thunder have put together a 64-win campaign while starting their first-round series with a dominating Game 1 victory over the No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns, 119-84.

The NBA announced the top three finalist for each of the end of season awards on Sunday evening to begin the release of the regular season honors.

Given the Thunder's team success, Oklahoma City has seen nominees across the board and are expected to stake their claim to many honors.

It starts at the top with superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being tabbed as a finalist for the NBA MVP award. Gilgeous-Alexander is the league's reigning NBA MVP, aiming for his second straight honor. The Thunder have leaned on their superstar to drive the bus this season, and he once again has delivered.

During the 2025-26 campaign Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and nearly a block (0.8) per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 38% from beyond the arc and 87% at the charity stripe in 68 games played.

Throughout the season, the Thunder superstar has been the leader in the clubhouse for the NBA MVP honor. It is no surprise to see him as a finalist for the honor and he should take home his second straight NBA MVP award.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also nominated for the Clutch Player of the Year honor as he wipes the field in the clutch in each category. This should be another honor for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar.

On top of these two finalist tabs by the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander is a lock for first team All-NBA, marking his fourth straight first team selection to the All-NBA team.

Chet Holmgen was one of the three finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year honor. The NBA announced Monday that Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has won the hardwood by capturing all 100 first place vote.

Holmgren has a strong case to be an third team All-NBA selection after earning his first All-Star honor in the middle of this season.

Cason Wallace finish seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting, suggesting that the Thunder defensive ace will earn All-Defensive honors.

The NBA will roll out the rest of their award winners in the coming days. Tuesday, April 21 will be the announcement for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year honor which should be heading to Oklahoma City and given to Gilgeous-Alexander. The NBA MVP award will be handed out at a later date.