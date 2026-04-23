OKC Thunder Star to be Evaluated on a Weekly Basis Following Hamstring Strain

In Wednesday night’s tilt between the Thunder and Suns, OKC star Jalen Williams would sub himself out of the game mid-way through, promptly walking to the bench and then the locker-room.

Having already dealt with multiple hamstring strains on his right leg through the season, many feared he seemingly hurt his left, with head coach Mark Daigneault saying as much at his post-game presser. Per a Thursday update from Thunder PR, Williams has officially sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring stain, and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

It’s mixed news for Thunder fans, as Williams is now officially dealing with his third hamstring injury on the season. He had finally worked his way back into form, looking like the best player on the floor for much of his 1.5 postseason games. In the opener, he poured on 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds and six assists. Through just one half of play on Wednesday, he added on a then-game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, making his first six shots.

A Grade 1 strain is better on the severity scale than other outcomes. Williams will be reevaluated on a weekly basis, not offering much of a return timeline.

The Thunder will play Game 3 on Saturday, April 25, and Game 4 on Monday, April 27. A potential first-round Game 7 would be on Sunday, May 3.

Oklahoma City, with a 2-0 lead and the momentum against Phoenix, will play either Houston or Los Angeles in Round 2, a series they could potentially squeeze by even without Williams’ versatility. Should that be the case, the Western Conference Finals — a series OKC will almost certainly need Williams talents — will tip off on May 20, giving him the potential weeks worth of rest needed.

For now, Oklahoma City will look to its bench to supplement Williams' production. While the one-time All-Star adds tons in the ways of scoring, defense and energy-bringing, the Thunder have also made depth a calling card in the last several seasons.

Second-year guard Ajay Mitchell specficially will be looked at to bring the scoring punch, having helped to close the game last night for OKC. He added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, offering another handler and play-maker alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder and Suns now head to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, with the former tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.