The waiting game might be affecting OKC more than it originally thought.

Oklahoma City is patiently waiting to figure out who it will take on in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Thunder made quick work of their own first-round series, as they swept the Suns in four games. Now, all OKC can do is wait to see who will emerge victorious from the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

It had appeared the Lakers had this series in the bag, jumping to a commanding 3-0 lead to begin. However, the Rockets have seemed to come storming back, taking their second game of the series in a row on Monday night to make the series 3-2.

Although it might just seem that the only thing that this series does for OKC is determine who they will play in round two, the more this series gets stretched out, the better the position the Thunder are in.

One of the biggest reasons for this is how it will affect the return of Jalen Williams. Williams suffered a strained hamstring during Game 2 of OKC’s opening series and hasn’t seen the floor since. He is hopefully projected to be back in the lineup soon, and with every Rocket win, those chances are continuing to look better.

The Thunder proved they didn’t need Williams to finish out round one, but opponents like the Lakers or Rockets might be a different story. He started off the postseason strong as well, as in those two games he played, he was averaging over 20 points on 61.5% shooting.

Oklahoma City is a great team, but with Williams in the lineup, they are almost unbeatable. OKC will continue to hope the series between L.A. and Houston goes as long as possible, so it can come into round two with one of its best playmakers.

This extra rest is also giving the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren the ability to have fresh legs going into the next round, which for any team is a nightmare. A fresh Oklahoma City squad is terrifying in itself, but then match it up against a team that hasn’t gotten a break after a grueling series, and we could be in for a short second round.

This is exactly the reward the Thunder have earned after sweeping Phoenix, and a reward they will look to bask in for as long as possible. No matter if the Lakers can get back on track and finish the series, or we see the first 3-0 comeback in NBA history by the Rockets, whoever faces OKC in the next round will not be rested enough to hang with this electric Thunder squad.