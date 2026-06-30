Only one NBA Trade has Truly Affected the OKC Thunder

The NBA is amid a wild offseason, with trades and signings galore causing widespread change.

Lesser teams are looking to make splashy moves in order to climb the ranks, and middling teams are vying to shake things up and enter the NBA’s elite tier. The Thunder currently reside there, having won the 2024-25 NBA championship, and falling just one quarter short of the 2026 NBA Finals.

While OKC has had to trade Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to avoid a looming tax bill, it’s still set to contend with its two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, and plenty more.

Still, while OKC has largely maintained its talent-level — if not gotten better with two first-round additions — other teams have seemingly improved with trades and signings. There’s been plenty of movement on the trade front, especially in the last few days.

The splashiest moves was the Portland Trail Blazers grabbing former All-Star guard Ja Morant from Memphis, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Devin Carter was dealt to Atlanta Monday, and Sunday featured a trade between Charlotte and Phoenix.

Only one trade has truly affected OKC in any capacity, or at least has the potential to: LaMelo Ball’s trading to Minnesota.

Days ago, the Hornets offloaded former All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves in exchange for forward Naz Reid and draft capital. It was an out-of-nowhere move for Charlotte, who is now moving in a new direction.

The Timberwolves have been on line of true contenders, having made multiple conference finals in the last few seasons, though never able to get over the hump. There’s no guarantee that Ball will be a massively positive addition for them, but he certainly could be given their need for handling, play-making and shooting next to superstar Anthony Edwards.

Ball hasn't been the most available star, but with high-end shot-creation and play-making ability, he can certainly offer stardom on any given night. Reid didn't cause OKC problems, but Ball certainly could on a hot night.

Due to that, the Timberwolves are certainly a name to watch through next year’s regular season, making it a notable trade for OKC.

So far, no other moves have massively shifted contenders in the West, or the league as a whole. The Trail Blazers are far more interesting, but shouldn't be able to contend with a squad like OKC's. Still, there are more moves to be made as the NBA continues through trade season and free agency.