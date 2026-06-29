Ranking Every OKC Thunder Move this Offseason

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen an expectedly busy offseason, armed with multiple picks, decisions to be made on contract options, as well as a need for dodging an impending tax bill.

The team is certain to look different than it did last year, with change on every front.

Below, we'll rank every move they've made so far:

On Saturday night, the Thunder officially declined center Isaiah Hartenstein’s team option, promptly re-signing him to a three-year, $75 million deal to keep him with the team through 2029.

Having been with the team for two seasons already — and having played a massively crucial role in both — Hartenstein’s resigning is easily the top move of the Thunder’s offseason.

Oklahoma City has done well at the last two drafts to add back center options in Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara, though neither are ready to step into that role just yet. Hartenstein offers OKC more insurance in the frontcourt, allowing Chet Holmgren to play the four and offering the best rebounding and big passing option on the team.

2. Drafting Aday Mara

Drafted with yet another No. 12 overall pick, Mara is now the biggest player ever drafted to OKC.

At 7-foot-3, he has immense size, but the the skill to match with great interior finishing and elite passing and play-making for his size. Even more, he adds a similar level of rim protection to Chet Holmgren, which the Thunder can now blanket for an entire 48 minutes.

Mara won’t be a heavy-usage option early in his career due to the team’s frontcourt and his conditioning, though he’s an obviously elite addition to an already-good team.

3. Drafting Bennett Stirtz

The Thunder traded up one spot at the 2026 NBA Draft to take Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, who fits perfectly in the backcourt from a feel for the game perspective.

He can handle offense at a heavy usage, having done so under head coach Ben McCollum for year, and has elite shooting touch. He should be able to play in Year 1 with his combination of handling, passing and shooting on or off-ball.

The Thunder have been expected to dodge a massive tax burden this offseason, and have aimed to do so in trading role players like Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.

Wiggins was dealt to Atlanta and Joe to Detroit, with both returning second-round picks. It wasn’t the return some Thunder fans were hoping for, though getting assets back at all for salary dumps is a big win in OKC’s books.

Both the Wiggins and Joe deals rank similarly here due to essentially the same return.