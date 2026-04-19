Round Table: OKC Thunder Series Prediction vs. Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in the opening road of the NBA Playoffs. Here is what to watch in that series and our staff's projection.

Round Table: OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

1) What is your favorite storyline from this series?

Rylan Stiles, Beat Writer: Jalen Green has not played against this Thunder defense this season. How will he add to the Suns offense or will the turnovers mount for Green?

Ivan White, Staff Writer: The battle of Canadian agitators. Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort love to get into the minds of their opponents and are usually the ones matched up on the opposing star. Considering the playoff intensity, watching the antics of those two should be a fun storyline to watch, especially if they ever get into a scuffle together.

Randall Sweet, Staff Writer: The Suns recent comments about OKC. Dillon Brooks saying the Thunder have “a lot of foul baiters” and that he expects the Suns to “steal Game 1” should make what could be a quick series more interesting. Additionally, Phoenix defeated Oklahoma City in early January and could draw inspiration from that performance. The Suns have multiple strong defensive players in Ryan Dunn and Brooks, which could also create problems for OKC.

Cody Burton, Staff Writer: Devin Booker’s scoring against Lu Dort’s one-on-one defense. Booker has given Dort more trouble than most of the rest of the league in his career, averaging 22.8 points per 75 possessions with a true shooting percentage of 71.9% guarded by Dort. The Canadian guard has been a different beast in the postseason, so this matchup will be fun to watch.

2) Who Has The Biggest Series For OKC Thunder?

Stiles: Chet Holmgren should be able to dominate this series with the Suns lack of front court depth. He has improved this season offensively as a play finisher alongside the Thunder's playmakers. Rolling to the rim, cutting now more than ever and still a catch-and-shoot option.

White: Considering the Suns’ big rotation, this feels like a clear opportunity for Chet Holmgren to have a true breakout postseason performance. Entering the playoffs playing some of his best basketball, Holmgren should be able to dominate defensively and find some success at all three levels as a scorer.

Sweet: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the easy answer. Chet Holmgren could also turn in a big statistical performance as the Suns don't have much depth in the front court, especially if Mark Williams is still injured.

Burton: Chet Holmgren. The Suns tend to put additional pressure on opposing superstars, which will leave Holmgren with wide-open lanes that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be able to find him in. Expect a monumental series from an All-NBA hopeful.

3) Who Has the Most Pressure on them this series?

Stiles: Isaiah Joe has to prove he is a legit difference maker in the postseason. Can his shooting translate to the biggest stage as he has proven in the regular season to be a new player with his relocation ability.

White: Lu Dort has been one of the most criticized players for the Thunder all season, and with at least some uncertainty about his future, a big first round could quiet the doubters. While his shooting touch might not always be there, a dominant series guarding Devin Booker and Jalen Green would make a statement.

Sweet: Jalen Williams. As previously mentioned, the Suns have a few talented wing defenders, which could make it difficult for Williams to get into a rhythm on offense.

Burton: Cason Wallace. Wallace will have his hands full against a red-hot Jalen Green on defense, but proving he can be a neutral to positive offensive player in a playoff setting will be crucial for the former Kentucky guard.

4) Series Prediction

Stiles: OKC Thunder beats the Suns in five games. Phoenix has a massive shot variant game coupled with a stellar point of attack defensive night to get a win this series but OKC still moves on with ease.

White: Thunder in 4. Oklahoma City is clearly the better team and shouldn’t have much trouble advancing to the second round. A few factors could help the Suns take a game, but it seems more likely than not that the Thunder enter the second round unbeaten.

Sweet: Thunder in five games. The Suns are talented enough to get a game, but in the end, OKC should be able to win the series handily.

Burton: OKC over Phoenix in four games. Although there is a chance the Suns steal a game at home, the most likely outcome is a four-game Thunder sweep. OKC matches up well against Phoenix’s roster.