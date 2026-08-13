Russell Westbrook's Returns to OKC Showcased Thunder Legend's Legacy

Russell Westbrook’s time in the NBA is over, but his tenure in Oklahoma City will never be forgotten.

On Wednesday, Westbrook shocked the NBA world one last time as he announced his retirement via a video on social media. With his 18-year career now in the books, many have begun looking back on his 11-year tenure with the Thunder.

With Oklahoma City, Westbrook blossomed into a superstar, won an MVP and was the face of the first era of Thunder basketball. While his departure in 2019 was tough for everyone in Oklahoma City, it also led to some of the most meaningful moments of Westbrook’s career.

Although Westbrook’s time with the Thunder ended in 2019, his returns to Oklahoma City came with standing ovations and appreciation from the crowd throughout his final seven seasons. Perhaps one of the best examples of Westbrook’s connection with the city and team was the standing ovation he received in a playoff game when his Denver Nuggets opened their 2025 second-round series in Oklahoma City.

That series featured the only four playoff games he ever played as the visitor in Oklahoma City, culminating in what would become the final playoff game in his career in the Thunder’s Game 7 win in the midst of a title run. While those were the only postseason games he played as a Thunder opponent in Paycom Center, he had plenty of regular season matchups over the years.

Playing in Oklahoma City 10 times in the regular season after he was dealt in 2019, Westbrook managed only a 3-7 record, but received plenty of love upon each return. Notably, Westbrook’s first return in 2020 with the Houston Rockets featured the former MVP receiving the only tribute video ever received by a former Thunder player in their return, a fitting honor for the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

Making returns to Oklahoma City with all six of his other squads, Westbrook earned wins with the Wizards, Lakers and Nuggets. His final game in Oklahoma City came in November 2025, as he put up seven points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

With the schedule release for 2026-27 set for Thursday afternoon, there will be one fewer date circled on the calendar for next season without Westbrook’s return on the slate. Although he won’t be returning as a player next season, his No. 0 will inevitably be retired, and that day should be the most special return yet for the all-time great.