Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Make Statement in Game 4 vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City is one game away from another trip to the Western Conference Finals, and its superstar could be ready to get his team there.

On Saturday night, the Thunder moved to 7-0 in the playoffs with a 131-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3. With the second round series now 3-0 in favor of the defending champions, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where the Thunder have trouble in this matchup.

Through the first three games, the Thunder’s incredible supporting cast has been the driving force. However, Game 4 could be the perfect opportunity for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to remind the NBA world that he’s the best player in basketball.

Throughout the first three games of this series, the Thunder have been able to find success despite the Lakers’ aggressive coverages against the MVP. From constant doubles to a plethora of zone, JJ Redick has thrown just about everything he’s got at Gilgeous-Alexander.

While it’s led to three blowout wins for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase his usual brilliance on the court. In Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander had his highest volume contest of the second round, tallying 23 points on 20 shots as the Lakers were more willing to live with his isolation.

Still dealing with the Lakers’ aggressive help throughout the night, Gilgeous-Alexander also showcased his playmaking, dishing out nine assists with only two turnovers. Although he missed some shots in Game 3, his performance was incredibly encouraging as Game 4 looms.

After not being allowed to get to his spots in the first two games, Gilgeous-Alexander was simply missing his desired mid-range looks for much of the night. Considering he’s been held to 61 points in three games this series, Gilgeous-Alexander could be on a mission to put together a hyper-efficient scoring night if LA throws similar coverages at him on Monday night.

The Thunder will likely be punching their ticket to the conference finals in Game 4 regardless of whether Gilgeous-Alexander has a dominant individual performance. But he’s the MVP for a reason, and every player at his level has a drive to prove something.

After some dominant individual performances against the Phoenix Suns in Round 1 helped the Thunder sweep, Gilgeous-Alexander could be ready for his first big night of Round 2. The Thunder’s superstar won’t be forcing anything on the court, especially if guys like Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren have it going again, but it seems unlikely that the Lakers will be able to go an entire series without giving up a classic night to the MVP.