The Thunder Continue To Elevate Their Play When It Matters Most

The Thunder are continuing to shine with the lights getting brighter.

Oklahoma City came into the playoffs as the team to beat, as they are the defending champions and are the No. 1 seed in the entire league. These accolades come with a cost, as the Thunder will be wearing a huge target on their back for the duration of the postseason.

Fortunately, OKC has realized just how they will have to perform, and has done just that. They have started the playoffs dominantly as they swept their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns, being the only team to win the first series in just four games.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Thunder have been dominating all season, but some players have been soaring to heights in the postseason that they didn’t display in the regular season.

Granted, it has only been four games, but multiple players have shown improvements in scoring in the playoffs. Ajay Mitchell has jumped from 13.6 points per game in the regular season to 15 in the first series. In the games he appeared in, Jalen Williams has made the jump back to his old self. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game in the postseason on 61.5% shooting.

Even the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has stepped up in the bright lights, averaging 33.8 points per game against the Suns in the first round. Even while scoring more points himself, the Thunder guard is getting more people involved as his assists per game have risen from 6.6 to 8.

Another player who has excelled in multiple categories is center Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein is averaging 11 points per game in the playoffs, around two more points than he did in the regular season. However, his biggest contribution has been on the glass.

Hartenstein is averaging more than four offensive rebounds per game for OKC. This has helped out the Thunder tremendously, especially since it's an area they struggled in during the regular season. With the big man’s help, they have gone from 9.6 offensive boards per game to 13 as a team.

It’s good that the Thunder’s play has continued to elevate, as their competition as the playoffs progress will as well. Their next opponent will be the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, and with the series going long, the winner will surely be battle-tested for the future.

However, if Oklahoma City can keep up this elevated play that they have shown in the postseason, they shouldn’t worry about whoever they cross paths with.