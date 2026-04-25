Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dominates as OKC Thunder Take 3-0 Lead Over Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns 121-109 in the third game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. OKC takes a commanding 3-0 series advantage over Phoenix, having a chance for a sweep in the desert Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points on 83.3% shooting in the win. He added on eight assists and four rebounds to his box score.

The MVP favorite's 42 points marked a playoff career-high.

OKC won all but one of the quarters, with a one-point loss in the third period being the outlier. Lu Dort drilled a corner 3-pointer with one minute remaining to put the Suns' comeback push to bed.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's Game 3 win.

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1. Sensational Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Without two key players, Oklahoma City needed its MVP to step up in a rowdy Game 3 Phoenix atmosphere. Gilgeous-Alexander did just that, while being nearly perfect from the floor.

The Canadian guard scored 42 points on 15-for-18 shooting and added on four rebounds and eight assists. He scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting in the first half, setting the tone in a heavily physical start to action in the desert.

Gilgeous-Alexander was perfect from the floor in all periods but the third quarter, where he missed thrice.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled in Game 3s, just like the rest of the Thunder, last season, but he led the squad to a win that secured OKC a 3-0 series advantage Saturday evening.

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) gets fouled by Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

2. Turning Physicality Into Points

The Suns came out of the gates upping the physicality even more than it was in the first two games in the series. In the fourth quarter, OKC used this to its advantage, drawing Phoenix into the bonus just five minutes into the period.

The Suns shot more free throws than the Thunder did in the game, but after a highly physical battle in the first three periods, frustration fouls away from the ball sourced from inexperience gave the defending champs full control of the run-in. Due to Phoenix being put in the bonus, its defense needed to stop showing hands as much as they did early in the game, allowing even more driving lanes for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Drawing fouls and putting Phoenix's key players into foul trouble was likely a key focus point after halftime; it helped Oklahoma City hold onto a close Game 3 victory.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Alex Caruso is a Different Player in the Playoffs

Just like in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Alex Caruso has hit another gear just as mid-April rolled around in 2026. Caruso had a stellar two-way showing in Game 3.

The veteran had an argument for being the Thunder's second-most impactful player in their championship run a season ago, piling together key 20-point performances in the NBA Finals. He scored 13 points and had a steal and a block against the Suns on Saturday.

Caruso consistently contested shots and Phoenix ball handlers on defense, helping OKC take over a physical atmosphere. He also accounted for three triples on the offensive end.

With Jalen Williams injured, OKC needs players like Caruso to step up on offense to continue to succeed in the playoffs.